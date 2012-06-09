FRANKFURT, June 9 TUI and Thomas Cook
rival Rewe Touristik is planning further acquisitions or
stake purchases following its recent deal to buy Czech tour
operator Exim, an executive told German business weekly
WirtschaftsWoche.
"We are x-raying the market for all growth options.
Countries with increasing household incomes or growing
populations are interesting," said Norbert Fiebig, tourism chief
of the German retail group.
He said he was also interested in niche tour operators and
online portals with strong business models.
"We want to tap into new businesses as well ... Niche
operators that organise sporting trips like diving or rafting
tours - these companies are interesting since they have built up
loyal customer relationships," he said.
Fiebig said a 28 percent plunge in bookings to Greece was
barely having an impact on his business so far.
"Revenue rose 3 percent this year overall - despite the
crisis in Greece and the floods in Thailand. That means we're
growing nearly as strongly as we did last year, when turnover
increased 5.1 percent to 4.5 billion euros ($5.6 billion)," he
said.
Fiebig added that Rewe would seek synergies between Exim and
its retail business in the Czech Republic, by selling more trips
through its supermarket chains Penny and Billa.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)