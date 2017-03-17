UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, March 17 Lionel Souque will take over as chief executive of REWE on July 1, the German retailer said on Friday, moving forward a change that was scheduled for Jan. 1, 2019. Outgoing CEO Alain Caparros had asked to leave on June 30 although his contract runs until the end of 2018, it said.
Souque is the current head of REWE's food business in Germany and was appointed as Caparros' successor in December.
Caparros, who has been REWE CEO since 2006, in January ruled out a move to France's Carrefour to replace Georges Plassat, whose term at the world's second largest retailer is scheduled to end in 2018.
A REWE spokeswoman on Friday reiterated that Caparros was not moving to Carrefour. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources