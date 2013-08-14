UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Aug 14 German retail group REWE has launched syndication of a 1.75 billion euro ($2.32 billion) revolving credit facility to refinance an existing 2 billion euro facility that is due to mature in June 2014, the company said on Wednesday.
The new self-arranged loan has been launched to REWE's relationship banks via coordinating banks Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commerzbank and UniCredit Bank.
The financing is for five-years and includes two one-year extension options. The loan pays a margin of around 70 basis points over EURIBOR, banking sources said.
REWE's existing loan, which was arranged in June 2007 with a syndicate of 28 banks, was also for five years with two one-year extension options.
The first one-year extension option was exercised in 2008, but the exercise of the second extension option was postponed to 2010 after the onset of the financial crisis, a banking source said previously. [ID: nRLP01970a] ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources