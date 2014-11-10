BRIEF-Resapp Health provides Smartcough-C study update
* Resapp provides Smartcough-C study update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Reworld Media SA :
* Announces realisation of private placement for 1.4 million euros
* Private placement consists of 814,706 new shares of 1.70 euros
* Money from private placement will be used to accelerate developments in Asia Source text: bit.ly/1EltKsn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Resapp provides Smartcough-C study update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 U.S. Justice Department officials are expected to announce indictments on Wednesday against suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, according to a source briefed on the matter.
March 14 Billionaire Jeff Bezos scored a double win this week as the Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013, signed its biggest contract to date to sell web publishing tools mostly hosted by Amazon.com Inc, the company he founded and runs.