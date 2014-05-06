LONDON May 6 Rexam Plc

* Completes sale of pharmaceutical devices and prescription retail packaging divisions of its healthcare business

* Sale to Montagu Private Equity for a total cash consideration of $805m subject to customary closing adjustments

* As previously announced, following completion Rexam proposes to return £450m of the proceeds to shareholders by way of a B and C share scheme together with a share capital consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)