GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
LONDON May 6 Rexam Plc
* Completes sale of pharmaceutical devices and prescription retail packaging divisions of its healthcare business
* Sale to Montagu Private Equity for a total cash consideration of $805m subject to customary closing adjustments
* As previously announced, following completion Rexam proposes to return £450m of the proceeds to shareholders by way of a B and C share scheme together with a share capital consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
LONDON, March 20 British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: