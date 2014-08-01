Aug 1 Rexam Plc
* H1 underlying pretax profit from continuing operations 166
million stg
* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 5.8 pence per share
* H1 sales from continuing operations 1.88 billion stg
versus 1.97 billion stg year ago
* Continuing operations underlying performance sales at
1,881 mln stg versus 1,971 mln stg
* Half year results in line with expectations, strategy on
track
* Underlying profit before tax 166 million pounds versus 169
million pounds
* Foreign exchange translation and metal premium costs
impact underlying operating profit
* Beverage can volumes up 4 pct
* We continue to expect to make further progress in 2014 on
a constant currency basis.
