Aug 1 Rexam Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit from continuing operations 166 million stg

* Interim dividend up 2 percent to 5.8 pence per share

* H1 sales from continuing operations 1.88 billion stg versus 1.97 billion stg year ago

* Continuing operations underlying performance sales at 1,881 mln stg versus 1,971 mln stg

* Half year results in line with expectations, strategy on track

* Underlying profit before tax 166 million pounds versus 169 million pounds

* Foreign exchange translation and metal premium costs impact underlying operating profit

* Beverage can volumes up 4 pct

* We continue to expect to make further progress in 2014 on a constant currency basis.