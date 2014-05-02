May 2 Rexam Plc

* Overall results are in line with our expectations

* Our financial position remains unchanged from that at 31 December 2013.

* In western europe our volumes in standard and specialty cans had a quiet start to year.In Russia, business saw some volume growth, but it is still early in year.

* Our Africa, Middle East and Asia region saw continued strong growth in india offset by soft trading in turkey and egypt.

* In north america, our specialty cans grew in q1, and our performance in standard cans was in line with market.

* In South america, Volumes grew strongly in both standard and specialty cans due to good weather, timing of carnival, and in anticipation of fifa world cup.

* In 2014, we are facing foreign exchange translation headwinds and metal premiums are at an all time high

* Continue to expect to make further progress on a constant currency basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: