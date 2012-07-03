* Division sold in two parts to Sun Capital Partners and
LONDON, July 3 British drinks can maker Rexam
said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its
underperforming personal care business in two parts for $709
million in cash and return about $580.5 million of the proceeds
to investors.
Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners had agreed to buy
the cosmetics, toiletries and household care division for $459
million, Rexam said, while Silgan Holdings would
acquire its high-barrier food packaging business for $250
million.
Rexam put the businesses, which employ 7,000 people, on the
block in February because they had been hit by rising costs and
lower volumes.
The company said it would restructure as a result of the
sale at an exceptional cost of 40 million pounds, of which 25
million would be cash costs.
Shares in Rexam were 1.8 percent higher at 431 pence by 1240
GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent firmer FTSE 100 index.
($1 = 0.6374 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)