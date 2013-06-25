(Corrects first paragraph to say first-half results would be below last year's level and not lower than earlier expected)

June 25 Beverage-can maker Rexam Plc warned first-half results would be slightly lower than the prior year as a result of disappointing volumes in Western Europe and South America.

"Whilst we have accelerated our cost mitigation measures, we now expect full year performance to be modestly lower than previously anticipated," the company said in a statement.

The company, which makes cans for Coca-Cola, Red Bull and Carlsberg beer, said global can volumes for the five months to the end of May grew 1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Shares in the company closed at 465.1 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.