LONDON, June 25 Rexam PLC : * Auto alert - Rexam PLC FY sales from continuing operations 4.3

billion STG * Beverage can volume growth began the year more slowly than planned * Volumes have been disappointing in South America and western Europe in the

last two months * Operating performance in the first half of the year will be slightly below

that of last year * Initiated the process to sell the healthcare business