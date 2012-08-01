BRIEF-Russia's Lenta plans to double selling space by end-2020
* To open about 50 new supermarkets and add new regions, starting with Novosibirsk;
Aug 1 Drinks can maker Rexam Plc said profit rose slightly for the first half as sales of beverage cans offset a fall in its healthcare business.
The company, which makes about 57 billion cans a year for brands like Red Bull, PepsiCo and Carlsberg, said pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 207 million pounds ($324.33 million) for January-June from 204 million pounds a year earlier.
Sales from continuing operations at the company, which also makes medical devices like bronchial inhalers, rose 3 percent to 2.17 billion pounds.
Global beverage can volumes rose 6 percent but the company reported a slight fall in sales at its healthcare business due to a weak flu season in North America and weaker pricing of one of its devices that delivers a drug due to come off patent next year.
Results from continuing operations exclude the personal care business, which the company is selling in two parts for $709 million.
Rexam shares closed at 434.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 23 percent so far this year. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* New CEO says not right time for big M&A (Adds fresh CEO, analyst comments, shares)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta reported a 9 percent rise in annual net profit on Thursday but warned a slower second half pointed to further margin pressure in 2017 as consumers' budgets remain tight.