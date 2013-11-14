Nov 14 Rexam PLC :
* Overall global volumes in beverage cans were up 3% in Q3
* Improved volume growth in Western Europe over summer
partially offset by weakness in Russia
* Improved volume growth in Western Europe was partially offset
by difficult trading environment in Egypt, Turkey
* In North America, the expected contractual gains drove our
strong performance.
* Process to divest the healthcare business is progressing
according to plan.
* Looking into next year, we will have to contend with the
difficult macroeconomic backdrop in Europe
* We continue to expect our full year performance to show
improvement over 2012.
