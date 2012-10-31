PARIS Oct 31 Rexel Chief Financial Officer Michel Favre will step down in the coming months, the French electrical materials supplier said in a statement on Wednesday.

"With the leadership transition now fully completed, this is an appropriate time for me to consider new opportunities and fresh horizons," Favre said in the statement.

Rexel added that Favre would remain CFO until a successor was found. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)