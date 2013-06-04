BRIEF-Medgold options Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
PARIS, June 4 French private equity firm Eurazeo said on Tuesday that its stake in electrical materials supplier Rexel would fall to 10.9 percent from 12.7 percent as a result of a broader sale of Rexel shares by holding company Ray Investment.
Eurazeo, which is a Ray Investment stakeholder along with Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Caisse des Depots et Consignations du Quebec, said its gain from the sale was about 85 million euros ($110.75 million).
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.