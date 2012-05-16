PARIS May 16 French electrical materials
supplier Rexel has agreed to buy Platt Electric Supply,
an independent distributor of electrical products and services
in the western United States, in a deal with an enterprise value
of 300 million euros ($383 million).
Rexel's market share in this region, which is expected to
grow at a faster rate than the overall U.S. market, will exceed
10 percent following the acquisition, Rexel said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The deal, which should close in early July, will boost Rexel
earnings by the end of 2013, the company added.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)