PARIS, June 4 Rexel controlling shareholder Ray Investment is selling a 10 percent stake in the French electrical materials supplier, representing 28.1 million shares, according to terms of the placement seen by Reuters.

The placement was being done in a range of 17.25 euros to 17.35 euros a share, according to traders, which would represent up to 488 million euros ($637 million).

Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner, according to terms.

