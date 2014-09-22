PARIS, Sept 22 Rexel's top shareholder,
Ray Investment, said on Monday it plans to sell its remaining
7.1 percent stake in the electrical equipment supplier.
The stake will be sold via an accelerated bookbuilding
managed by JP Morgan Securities and Societe Generale
, Ray Investment said in a statement.
Following the sale, Ray Investment will no longer hold any
of Rexel's share capital and voting rights, it said.
Ray Investment, wholly-owned by French financial holding
company Eurazeo, has been steadily reducing its stake
in Rexel over the past 18 months.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Andrew Callus)