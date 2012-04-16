* Says spud first Ohio Utica well
* Says Q1 daily avg output rose 120 pct
April 16 Oil and natural gas producer Rex Energy
Corp said its first-quarter production volumes more
than doubled and that it spud its first Ohio Utica well.
Rex is trying to ramp up lucrative oil and natural gas
liquids drilling, especially in the liquids-rich Utica Shale.
First-quarter daily production rate rose 120 percent to
average 60.7 million cubic feet equivalent per day.
Rex expects to record first-quarter charges of about $0.6
million as a result of Pennsylvania's natural gas impact fee.
In February, Pennsylvania imposed stricter rules and levies
for natural gas drilling, which has been blamed for
contaminating local water supplies. The new law imposes a flat
annual fee on shale gas producers.
The company also said it will record a one-time expense of
about $2.8 million to pay the fee for wells drilled prior to
2012 under the new law.
Rex Energy shares closed at $9.37 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)