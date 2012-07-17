(Adds detail)

July 17 Rex Energy Corp said its production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) rose 78 percent in the second quarter but revenue fell due to weak prices.

Revenue from production fell to $27.7 million from $28.38 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Soaring supplies of natural gas have sent prices plummeting to a decade low. NGL prices have also been affected by a weak propane market, the company said.

Production rose to 62.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day in the quarter, with oil and natural gas liquids accounting for 26 percent of output.

The company, based in State College, Pennsylvania will report quarterly earnings on Aug. 7.

Rex Energy's shares were down 3.16 percent at $12.25 in early trading on the Nasdaq.