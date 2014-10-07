Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
Oct 7 Swiss banking company Reyl Group said it appointed Teofilo Masera managing director of its corporate advisory and structuring division in London.
Masera, who has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, joins from Morgan Stanley, Reyl said in a statement.
Masera worked at Morgan Stanley for nearly 14 years in Riyadh, London and Dubai across teams such as mergers and acquisitions and restructuring and media and communication. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: