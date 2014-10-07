Oct 7 Swiss banking company Reyl Group said it appointed Teofilo Masera managing director of its corporate advisory and structuring division in London.

Masera, who has over 20 years of experience in investment banking, joins from Morgan Stanley, Reyl said in a statement.

Masera worked at Morgan Stanley for nearly 14 years in Riyadh, London and Dubai across teams such as mergers and acquisitions and restructuring and media and communication. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)