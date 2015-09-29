BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
Sept 29 U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it would sell the international rights to the Natural American Spirit brand to Japan Tobacco Inc for about $5 billion.
The purchase excludes the rights to the brand in the U.S. market, where it is held by Reynolds unit Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co Inc. (bit.ly/1ODQ2zd) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.