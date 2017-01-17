BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing says waiting period for U.S. antitrust review under Hart-Scott-Rodino expired in connection with Metaldyne Performance Group deal
LONDON Jan 17 British American Tobacco said on Tuesday it had agreed terms to buy U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc after it increased its offer for the 57.8 percent of the company it did not already own to $49.4 billion.
Reynolds shareholders will receive $29.44 in cash and 0.5260 BAT shares for each of their shares under the terms of the deal, representing a 26 percent premium over the stock on Oct. 20.
BAT had previously offered $47 billion, an offer that was rejected for being too low in November.
* Blue Nile - A class action lawsuit was filed in Delaware Court by purported stockholder on Jan 13, 2017 regarding merger agreement with BC Cyan Parent Inc
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.