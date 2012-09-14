NEW YORK, Sept 14 Reynolds Group Holdings is launching today a $2.775 billion senior secured term loan and a 250 million euro term loan, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Credit Suisse leads the deal. A conference call is set for 11:30 a.m. today.

Price talk on the $2.775 billion term loan is set at LIB+425 with a 1 percent Libor floor. The loan is offered at par. Price talk on the 250 million euro term loan is set at EUR+425 with a 1 percent floor. It is also offered at par.

Both facilities are set to mature in September 2018. Proceeds are to repay the company's U.S. dollar and euro term loans. Corporate ratings are B3/B and facility ratings are B1/B+.

Additionally, Reynolds today announced a $1 billion senior secured bond offering. Proceeds are to refinance bank debt, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd is a global manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverage packaging and storage products and operates through three segments: SIG, Reynolds Consumer and Closures. Reynolds Group is based in Auckland, New Zealand. (Editing By Jon Methven)