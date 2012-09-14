Sept 14 Reynolds Group Issuer Inc/LLC/(Lux) S.A.
on Friday sold $3.25 billion of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $1 billion.
Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: REYNOLDS
AMT $3.25 BLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013
MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/28/2012
S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 433 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS