Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 24 Japan Tobacco Inc is in advanced talks to buy assets worth about $5 billion from Reynolds American Inc, including some of the Natural American Spirit tobacco brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Reynolds American declined to comment while Japan Tobacco could not be immediately reached for a comment outside regular business hours.
The talks could still fall apart and the size of the deal and nature of assets could change, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the talks. (bloom.bg/1VdtN1O)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.