BRIEF-Zeltiq Aesthetics says entered plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US on Feb 13
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
* Job cuts to be completed by 2014
* Sees $110 million in severance costs
March 14 Cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it will reduce its U.S. workforce by 10 percent by the end of 2014, as it looks to cut costs to sustain profit growth.
Reynolds American, which makes Camel and Pall Mall branded cigarettes, expects to incur a pretax restructuring charge of about $110 million related to the job cuts in the first quarter.
By the end of this year, the company expects savings of $25 million from the move, an amount that will increase to about $70 million annually from 2015.
The job cuts come after Reynolds American and some of its operating companies like R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co and RAI Services Co completed a three-month long business analysis.
A majority of the people are leaving the companies on a voluntary basis, Reynolds American said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at $41.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc - on Feb 13, 2017 co entered into agreement and plan of merger with Allergan Holdco US Inc for $56.50 in cash
* PHH-Buyer agreed to buy certain assets and liabilities held by PHH Home Loans and RMR for a cash purchase price of $70 million to be paid to PHH Home Loans Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lS9koR] Further company coverage:
* New Gold Inc says Q4 production of 95,883 ounces of gold and 26 million pounds of copper