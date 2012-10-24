Oct 24 Reynolds American Inc on Wednesday sold $2.55 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and J.P Morgan were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REYNOLDS AMERICAN TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 1.05 PCT MATURITY 10/30/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.859 FIRST PAY 04/30/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.098 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 70 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 3.25 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.864 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.266 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.099 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.807 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS