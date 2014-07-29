US STOCKS-S&P 500 dips as investors worry about delay in tax cuts
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
(Refiles to change the dateline to July 29 from July 28)
July 29 Tobacco major Reynolds American Inc's quarterly profit rose 6.7 percent as price increases helped to make up for a drop in cigarette volumes.
The company's net income rose to $492 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $461 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 0.7 percent to $2.16 billion.
Reynolds American, which has agreed to buy smaller rival Lorillard Inc in a $25 billion deal, also raised the bottom end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $3.35-$3.45 per share from $3.30-$3.45. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Walt Disney higher as 'Beauty and the Beast' tops box office
LONDON, March 20 Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexico's peso firmed on Monday to its strongest since Donald Trump clinched the U.S. presidency in November, tracking Latin American currencies higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would hike rates gradually.