(Refiles to change the dateline to July 29 from July 28)

July 29 Tobacco major Reynolds American Inc's quarterly profit rose 6.7 percent as price increases helped to make up for a drop in cigarette volumes.

The company's net income rose to $492 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $461 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 0.7 percent to $2.16 billion.

Reynolds American, which has agreed to buy smaller rival Lorillard Inc in a $25 billion deal, also raised the bottom end of its full-year adjusted earnings forecast range to $3.35-$3.45 per share from $3.30-$3.45. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)