BRIEF-GRANDES to fully buy real estate firm Dipro
* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in a Fukuoka-based real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
Jan 22 Reysas GYO :
* Buys land property for $11.8 million
* Says to establish logistics warehouse on the land
* Secures loan from Akbank to finance land purchase, with 10 years maturity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in a Fukuoka-based real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. President Donald Trump and House of Representatives leaders pushed on Wednesday for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and said they were making progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.