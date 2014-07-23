July 23 Rezidor : * Q2 - EBITDA amounted to meur 30.8 (34.9) * Q2 - like-for like revpar was up by 2.7%. * Q2 - revenue decreased marginally to meur 247.1 (248.9). * Says the visibility for the next quarter and the rest of the year is still low * Says We maintain cautious optimism, and remain strongly focussed on revenue generation, tight cost control, asset management and profitable growth * Link to press release: here