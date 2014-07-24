July 24 RF Micro Devices Inc, whose
chips are used to connect mobile devices to networks, forecast
quarterly results above analysts' estimates as demand rose from
smartphone makers such as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co.
RF Micro forecast adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share
and revenue of about $345 million for the second quarter ending
September.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 20 cents per
share on revenue of $328 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's cellular radio frequency chips are used in
smartphones, notebooks and tablets.
