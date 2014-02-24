Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 24 Radio frequency chipmakers RF Micro Devices Inc and TriQuint Semiconductor Inc said they would merge in an all-stock deal to create a new company with combined revenue of more than $2 billion.
TriQuint shareholders will receive 1.675 shares of the combined company for every share held.
RF Micro shareholders will receive 1 share of the new entity for each share they hold.
TriQuint Chief Executive Ralph Quinsey will be the non-executive chairman of the new company, while RF Micro Chief Executive Bob Bruggeworth will be the CEO, the companies said in a joint statement.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.