* Q3 adj EPS $0.02 vs est $0.03

* Q3 rev $225.4 mln vs est $225.2 mln

Jan 24 Chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc posted a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit hurt by weak sales to cellular handsets makers in China.

The company posted October-December net loss of $9.4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with earnings of $36.7 million, or 13 cents per share last year.

Excluding items, RF Micro earned 2 cents per share.

The company, whose chips are used by cellphone makers such as Nokia and Motorola Mobility, posted third-quarter revenue of $225.4 million, down from $278.8 million in the year ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting third-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $225.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

