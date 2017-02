July 24 Chip maker RF Micro Devices Inc's posted a loss in the first quarter hurt by higher expenses.

The company posted a net loss to $19.1 million, or 7 cents per share.

Revenue at the company, whose chips are used by cellphone makers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Nokia Oyj, fell 5 percent to $202.7 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)