* Sees Q2 rev flat to down about 5 pct from Q1
* Expects Q2 adj EPS $0.00-$0.01 vs est $0.04
* Q1 revenue $202.7 mln vs est $201.9 mln
* Q1 adj EPS $0.01 vs est $0.01
* Shares down 6 pct after market
July 24 Chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc
forecast weak second-quarter revenue on a slow economy and order
delays from smartphone makers, sending its shares down 6 percent
in trading after the bell.
RF Micro, which supplies cellular radio frequency chips for
use in mobile devices like handsets, notebooks and tablets,
forecast second-quarter revenue to be flat to down about 5
percent, compared with the first quarter.
It forecast adjusted earnings in the range of breakeven per
share to 1 cent per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per
share, on revenue of $222 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
RF Micro said on a conference call that three of its
customers forecast weak quarters, leading to delay in orders.
The company counts Nokia Oyj, Research in Motion
Ltd and HTC Corp among its customers.
While RIM delayed the launch of its next-generation
smartphones to next year, Nokia and HTC forecast weak quarters,
citing microeconomic uncertainty.
For the first quarter, the company posted a loss of $19.1
million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a profit of $8.9
million, or 3 cents per share a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $202.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 1 cent per
share, on revenue of $201.9 million.
Rivals Skyworks Inc and NXP Semiconductors NV
reported better-than-expected quarterly results on
higher demand for chips used in smartphones and related
software.
Greensboro, North Carolina-based RF Micro's shares closed at
$4.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They were at $4.03 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)