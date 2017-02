May 24 RG Steel said on Thursday it is suffering a "liquidity crisis" and has warned employees that it will idle operations at its three steel-making plants in Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia starting in June.

Spokeswoman Bette Kovach said letters had been sent to workers telling them the company would idle operations at its Sparrows Point steel mill outside Baltimore as well as in Warren, Ohio, and Wheeling, West Virginia.

The Sparrows Point plant has about 2,000 employees.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)