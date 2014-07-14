Fitch Affirms Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2; Removes RWN; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r