BANGKOK, Sept 22 (IFR) - Winston Tay has been appointed head
of Asian bond syndicate for RHB Group. He took up the
job yesterday and is based in Singapore.
Tay reports to Angus Salim Amran, head of Global financial
markets. His hire is part of the Malaysian banking group's plan
to increase its regional investment banking footprint outside
Malaysia as it serves its local and international clients across
ASEAN and greater China.
Tay, who has 15 years of experience in banking, was
previously head of syndicate for South-East Asia at Royal Bank
of Scotland and at ANZ.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)