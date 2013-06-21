BRIEF-Aeroplan announces newly expanded agreement with Avis Budget Group
* Members can now earn, redeem Aeroplan Miles on all car rentals in Canada, U.S., internationally with Avis Car Rental and Budget Car Rental
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysia's state pension fund has hired Goldman Sachs to consider its options with the fund's 41 percent stake in RHB Capital Berhad , according to people familiar with the matter, which include a plan to buy the rest of the bank.
RHB, Malaysia's fourth-largest bank, has a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. Its second-largest shareholder, Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investment, holds a 22 percent stake.
Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Aabar were not immediately available to comment. A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
* As a result of net gain from transaction, co to add about $10.70-$12.35 in Q4 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations
MILAN, March 2 Italian eyewear group Luxottica has sold its former Milanese headquarters to the local unit of U.S. property firm Hines for around 100 million euros ($105 million), a source familiar with the matter said.