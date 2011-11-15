KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Malaysian lender RHB
Capital Bhd will finalise its merger proposal with
investment bank OSK Holdings Bhd next month, local
newspaper The Star said on Tuesday, quoting an RHB official.
RHB and OSK have been in merger discussions since receiving
approval from Malaysia's central bank in October to commence
negotiations, the success of which will create the country's
largest stock broker.
"Things are going well at this stage. We hope to be able to
come to an agreement and finalise everything by mid-December,"
RHB's managing director, Kellee Kam, was quoted by the newspaper
as saying.
Kam did not disclose details regarding the shareholding
structure or how the deal will be funded.
RHB, Malaysia's fifth-largest lender with a market
capitalisation of about $5.1 billion, was itself a takeover
target of larger rivals Malayan Banking Bhd and CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd, but talks fell through in June due
to pricing considerations.
OSK, a financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong
Huat, has interests in investment banking, wealth management and
stockbroking.
($1 = 3.136 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Jane Lee)