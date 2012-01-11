KUALA LUMPUR Jan 11 Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have asked for central bank approval to merge RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank, both firms said in separate statements on Wednesday.

RHB and OSK Holdings Bhd have been in merger discussions since receiving the nod from Malaysia's central bank in October to commence talks, the success of which will create the country's largest stock broker.

"Further details on the possible merger will be announced in due course," OSK told the stock exchange.

RHB, Malaysia's fifth-largest lender with a market capitalisation of about $5 billion, was earlier a takeover target of larger rivals Malayan Banking Bhd, known as Maybank, and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, but talks fell through in June this year on pricing considerations.

OSK, a small financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, has interests in investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking.

Shares in RHB Capital and OSK were flat at the midday break.