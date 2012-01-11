BRIEF-Fincorp Investment reports HY pre-tax profit 101.3 mln rupees
* HY ended Dec 2016 group revenue 104.1 million rupees versus 73.9 million rupees year ago
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 11 Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd have asked for central bank approval to merge RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank, both firms said in separate statements on Wednesday.
RHB and OSK Holdings Bhd have been in merger discussions since receiving the nod from Malaysia's central bank in October to commence talks, the success of which will create the country's largest stock broker.
"Further details on the possible merger will be announced in due course," OSK told the stock exchange.
RHB, Malaysia's fifth-largest lender with a market capitalisation of about $5 billion, was earlier a takeover target of larger rivals Malayan Banking Bhd, known as Maybank, and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, but talks fell through in June this year on pricing considerations.
OSK, a small financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, has interests in investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking.
Shares in RHB Capital and OSK were flat at the midday break. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain