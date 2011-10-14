* C.bank gives nod for talks for 3-month period

* Both banks' shares soar ahead of announcement

* Merger talks come as authorities encourage consolidation (Adds share moves)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 Malaysia's RHB Capital Bhd and OSK Holdings Bhd on Friday received approval from the central bank to start talks on a possible merger of RHB's banking group with OSK's investment bank.

Bank Negara Malaysia had no objections to RHB Capital and OSK Holdings holding talks for three months from the date of its letter on Oct 13, RHB Capital and OSK Holdings said in separate statements.

The plan to merge comes as Malaysian authorities are encouraging lenders to consolidate to create larger banks that can expand their regional market share.

Shares of RHB Capital had risen as much as 3.5 percent on Friday while OSK Holdings was up 9.5 percent before the announcement was released during the midday break.

RHB, Malaysia's fifth-largest lender with a market capitalisation of about $5 billion, was earlier a takeover target of larger rivals Malayan Banking Bhd , known as Maybank, and CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , but talks fell through in June this year due to pricing considerations.

OSK, a small financial group built up by veteran broker Ong Leong Huat, has interests in investment banking, wealth management and stockbroking.

Local media reports said Maybank, Malaysia's top lender, had been keen to acquire OSK before it opted to buy Singapore broker Kim Eng instead. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing Jane Lee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)