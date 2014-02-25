FRANKFURT Feb 25 Germany's Rheinmetall said its automotive subsidiary KSPG AG has been awarded contracts worth a total 250 million euros ($343 million) for a newly developed compact exhaust-gas recirculation valve.

Ordered by European and North American automakers, the valve will be installed in engines designed to comply with the strict Euro 6 emission standard, Rheinmetall said. ($1 = 0.7285 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)