* New shares to be offered to institutional investors

* Rheinmetall had 198 mln euros in cash at end-Q3

* May bid for Airbus defence electronics with Blackstone (Adds details on possible deals, defence division, cash position)

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 10 Germany's Rheinmetall plans to issue new shares representing up to 10 percent of its current capital to finance growth in both its defence and automotive divisions and strengthen its financial position, it said on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall, whose market capitalisation is 2.43 billion euros ($2.60 billion), said the new shares would be offered exclusively to institutional investors by means of a private placement using an accelerated bookbuilding process.

One of Europe's biggest defence contractors, whose products include the Puma infantry fighting vehicles for the German army, Rheinmetall said earlier this month it expected military spending to rise in many countries after years of constraint.

Its defence division is still loss-making, and the German government is urging European defence contractors to consolidate to face rising international competition and still-low military spending in most of Europe.

Rheinmetall had 198 million euros in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter.

Sources have told Reuters that the German company has tied up with buyout group Blackstone to bid for Airbus's defence electronics unit in a deal worth up to a billion euros. ($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)