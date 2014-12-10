UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 10 German defence group Rheinmetall said one of its subsidiaries agreed to pay a fine to end a criminal investigation of suspected bribery payments during arms deals in Greece.
The fine imposed on Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH (RDE) by the senior prosecutor of Bremen, the northern German city where the unit is based, comes to 37.07 million euros ($46.01 million), Rheinmetall said on Wednesday.
Of that, 36.77 million euros are allocated to the confiscation of profits, which can be applied towards tax, it said.
The investigation was part of a wide-ranging corruption inquiry into arms procurement in Greece.
($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources