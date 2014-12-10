FRANKFURT Dec 10 German defence group Rheinmetall said one of its subsidiaries agreed to pay a fine to end a criminal investigation of suspected bribery payments during arms deals in Greece.

The fine imposed on Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH (RDE) by the senior prosecutor of Bremen, the northern German city where the unit is based, comes to 37.07 million euros ($46.01 million), Rheinmetall said on Wednesday.

Of that, 36.77 million euros are allocated to the confiscation of profits, which can be applied towards tax, it said.

The investigation was part of a wide-ranging corruption inquiry into arms procurement in Greece.

($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)