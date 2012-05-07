* No cap hike envisioned, only sale of Rheinmetall's shares

* Rheinmetall will initially remain majority shareholder

* Company to gradually give up control of KSPG in stages (Adds details on plans)

FRANKFURT, May 7 German industrial group Rheinmetall plans to float its auto parts division KSPG on the stock exchange in the first half of this year to focus on its military defense business.

"Rheinmetall will initially remain majority shareholder in KSPG, but intends to give up control of the company in steps," the company said on Monday.

"The plan is to only place shares currently held by Rheinmetall in the IPO," it added, dismissing any speculation that there could be a capital increase through the issue of new shares.

Normally investors subscribing to an initial public offering (IPO) prefer to see the new listed company also receive proceeds from a share sale, as opposed to simply buying stock from the previous owner looking to exit his stake.

Last July, Rheinmetall announced that it was exploring an IPO of KSPG in a move that would topple its previous two-pillar strategy. It later put the plan on ice due to high market volatility but kept an IPO as an option.

KPSG grew its revenue by 17 percent to 2.31 billion euros last year and widened its operating profit margin to 6.5 percent from 4.1 percent a year earlier.

Mainly specialising in combustion engine components, KSPG aims to profit from a major trend in the car industry towards reducing carbon emissions and boosting fuel efficiency through products like its variable valve control system or its exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) devices. [I D:n L6E8C94KK] (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)