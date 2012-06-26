* Rheinmetall delays IPO plans until "appropriate time"

* Volatile markets blamed for disrupting listing (Adds background, details)

FRANKFURT, June 26 German defence group Rheinmetall has postponed plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its automobile parts division KSPG due to euro zone market volatility.

A raft of IPOs have been blown off course by sagging financial markets, a factor which prompted German chemicals firm Evonik to shelve plans to go public earlier this month.

"Over the past weeks, capital markets as well as the economic and political situation in the eurozone have not stabilised to a degree necessary for an IPO," Rheinmetall said on Tuesday, adding an IPO remained an option.

Europe has seen little significant IPO activity since the middle of last year, save for DKSH and Ziggo which both found strong support in March.

Last July, Rheinmetall, which also makes armoured vehicles and the guns for Leopard and Abrams tanks, said it was exploring an IPO of KSPG.

Company sources told Reuters last month Rheinmetall would wait for the results of the June 17 Greek election before deciding over the IPO.

Since the initial announcement last year, the MSCI World stock index has lost about 8 percent and see-sawed massively.

Earlier this year, Motor sport racing company Formula One delayed a Singapore IPO worth up to $3 billion. Sentiment towards new issues was also undermined by social networking site Facebook's IPO, which was marred by technical issues and over-ambitious pricing. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)