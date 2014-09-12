UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German tank manufacturer Rheinmetall is interested in a takeover of rival Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Thyssenkrupp's submarine business, German daily Handelsblatt said on Friday, citing unnamed company sources.
Rheinmetall wants to bulk up in response to efforts by KMW to combine with French rival Nexter, the paper said.
Rheinmetall was not immediately available for comment.
As a way to finance the deal, Rheinmetall could sell its automotive division Kolbenschmidt Pierburg (IPO-KSGP.F) to Thyssen, the paper also said.
In exchange, Rheinmetall could buy ThyssenKrupp's submarine manufacturing division HDW, the paper said, adding Rheinmetall could also buy Airbus units Atlas Elektronik or Optronics. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources