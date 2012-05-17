FRANKFURT May 17 German industrial group Rheinmetall will make a final decision on whether to float its auto parts division KSPG no later than the end of June, company sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The company previously said that it planned to float KSPG in the first half of this year.

"In light of the current uncertainty in European markets, we will remain flexible in order to carry out an IPO of KSPG before the summer break," a Rheinmetall spokesman said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner)