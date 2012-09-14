* Cites economic and political uncertainty in euro zone
* Says IPO remains option in the future
* Shares gain 2 pct in early trading
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German defence group
Rheinmetall has cancelled plans for an initial public
offering (IPO) of its car parts division KSPG due to euro zone
political and market uncertainty.
"We are under no time pressure as the medium-term
development of the company is secured even without an IPO of
automotive", Chief Executive Klaus Eberhardt said in a statement
on Friday, adding a listing remained an option in the future.
A raft of IPOs have been blown off course by volatile
financial markets, with German insurer Talanx and
chemicals firm Evonik calling off plans to go public.
Rheinmetall's decision is unlikely to come as a surprise to
investors as the group in June postponed IPO plans citing euro
zone market volatility.
Shares in Rheinmetall, which also makes armoured vehicles
and the guns for Leopard and Abrams tanks, gained 2 percent in
early trading.
Europe has seen little significant IPO activity this year,
save for flotations by DKSH and Ziggo which
both found strong support in March.
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, however, said
on Friday it planned to push ahead with a flotation of its
Direct Line insurance arm in what could be the biggest listing
on the London Stock Exchange for over a year.